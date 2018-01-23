Versailles girls swim team places 4th at Bellbrook Invitational

DAYTON – The Versailles girls swim team placed fourth at the Bellbrook High School Invitational on Saturday at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center.

The team scores were the following: 1. Bellbrook 115; 2. Dayton Oakwood 109; 3. Archbishop Alter 105; 4. Versailles 75; 5. Hamilton Badin High School 56; 6. Ross High School 45; 7. Dayton Christian 20; 8. Wilmington High School 14; 9. West Clermont 6; 10. Loveland 5; 11. The Miami Valley School 4; 12. Piqua 1

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 4th, 2:11.82, Versailles A, Courtney Batten (JR) Lauren Menke (FR) Bethany Jones (FR) Tori Ahrens (JR); 7th, 2:17.16, Versailles B, Sara Cavin (FR) Payton Berger (SR) Alexis Jay (FR) Deanna Day (SO); 14th, 2:27.47, Versailles C, Kari Mangen (SR) Taylor Cordonnier (JR) Kasidy Dross (SO) Morgan Frederick (JR)

200 yard freestyle: 6th, 2:23.11, Day, Deanna; 16th, 2:41.98, Frederick, Morgan; 19th, 2:47.56, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 21st, 2:51.66, Monnin, Lauren

200 yard IM: 7th, 2:51.04, Jay, Alexis, 11th, 2:57.58, Francis, Grace; 19th, 3:17.36, Cordonnier, Taylor

50 yard freestyle: 6th, 28.73, Ahrens, Tori; 8th, 28.98, Cavin, Sara; 12th, 29.98, Jones, Bethany; 13th, 30.18, Day, Deanna; 14th, 31.15, Francis, Grace; 18th, 31.53, Monnin, Lauren; 21st, 31.65, Kruckeberg, Kaia; 26th, 31.87, Frederick, Morgan; 28th, 32.08, Bey, Hannah; 31st, 32.24, Mangen, Kari; 38th, 33.05, Rush, Katelyn; 53rd, 34.44, Francis, Chloe; 64th, 36.73, Keiser, Claire; 69yh, 37.57, Gigandet, Melissa

100 yard butterfly: 6th, 1:16.71, Wilker, Faith; 10th, 1:23.63, Jay, Alexis; 12th, 1:31.09, Dross, Kasidy

100 yard freestyle: 2nd, 1:03.84, Wilker, Faith; 4th, 1:04.27, Cavin, Sara; 6th, 1:05.59, Ahrens, Tori; 10th, 1:07.75, Berger, Payton

500 yard freestyle: 13th, 6:56.65, Menke, Lauren; 15th, 7:08.11, Batten, Courtney

200 yard freestyle relay: 4th, 1:55.70, Versailles A, Payton Berger (SR) Sara Cavin (FR) Faith Wilker (SR) Tori Ahrens (JR); 6th, 2:02.19, Versailles B, Bethany Jones (FR) Deanna Day (SO) Alexis Jay (FR) Morgan Frederick (JR); 12th, 2:10.79, Versailles D, Lauren Monnin (FR) Kaia Kruckeberg (SO) Katelyn Rush (JR) Taylor Cordonnier (JR); 15th, 2:14.79, Versailles C, Grace Francis (JR) Melissa Gigandet (JR) Hannah Bey (SO) Chloe Francis (JR)

100 yard backstroke: 7th, 1:17.57, Batten, Courtney; 16th, 1:26.31, Dross, Kasidy; 17th, 1:26.74, Mangen, Kari; 22nd, 1:31.15, Keiser, Claire

100 yard breaststroke: 4th, 1:22.06, Menke, Lauren; 6th, 1:25.08, Berger, Payton; 9th, 1:27.46, Bey, Hannah; 12th, 1:29.64, Cordonnier, Taylor

400 yard freestyle relay: 5th, 4:41.55, Versailles A, Faith Wilker (SR) Lauren Menke (FR) Kasidy Dross (SO) Courtney Batten (JR)

10th, 4:57.95, Versailles B, Grace Francis (JR) Kaia Kruckeberg (SO) Chloe Francis (JR) Kari Mangen (SR); 13th, 5:06.73, Versailles C, Lauren Monnin (FR) Hannah Bey (SO) Claire Keiser (JR) Katelyn Rush (JR)

The team is coached by head swim coach Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on athletics, click on sports schedules and click on swimming.