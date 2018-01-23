Versailles boys swim team places 6th at Bellbrook Invitational

DAYTON – The Versailles High School boys swim team placed sixth at the Bellbrook High School Invitational on Saturday at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center.

The team scores were the following: 1. Hamilton Badin High School 139, 2. Bellbrook 128, 3. Archbishop Alter 75, 4. Dayton Oakwood 57, 5. Wilmington High School 51, 6. Versailles 47, 7. Dayton Christian 26, 8. Ross High School 25, 9. West Clermont 4

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 3rd, 1:52.74, Versailles A, Subler, Ryan (FR) Detrick, Jack (FR) Condon, Cole (JR) Morgan, Clint (SR); 7th, 2:04.71, Versailles B, Baltes, Stuart (JR) Huelskamp, Mitchell (SR) Barga, Pete (SR) Nelson, Nathanial (SR)

200 yard freestyle: 18th, Nathanial Nelson, 2:29.72; 19th, Jarrett Petitjean, 2:38.60; 21st, Jonathan Nelson, 2:54.11

200 yard IM: 11th, 2:53.38, Barga, Pete

50 yard freestyle: 2nd, 22.49, Condon, Cole; 10th, 24.93, Morgan, Clint; 14th, 25.46, Baltes, Stuart; 19th, 25.99, Subler, Ryan; 22nd, 27.09, Nelson, Nathanial, 28th, 27.97, Gehret, Adam; 31st, 28.06, Wagner, Jarrod; 36th, 29.03, Petitjean, Jarrett ; 44th, 30.98, Ethan, Davis; 46th, 31.06, Schultz, Owen; 47th, 31.11, Nelson, Jonathan

100 yard butterfly: 9th, 1:08.06, Detrick, Jack; 12th, 1:15.46, Barga, Pete; 18th, 1:33.22, Ethan, Davis

100 yard freestyle: 9th, 56.50, Morgan, Clint; 15th, 1:00.78, Huelskamp, Mitchell; 18th, 1:05.03, Gehret, Adam

500 yard freestyle: 2nd, 5:28.00, Condon, Cole

200 yard freestyle relay: 4th, 1:37.55, Versailles Clint Morgan (SR) Ryan Subler (FR) Jack Detrick (FR) Cole Condon (JR); 9th, 1:46.56, Versailles B, Nathanial Nelson (SR) Pete Barga (SR) Mitchell Huelskamp (SR) Stuart Baltes (JR); 14th, 1:55.56, Versailles C, Jarrod Wagner (SR) Davis Ethan (SO) Jarrett Petitjean (FR) Adam Gehret (SR)

100 yard backstroke: 4th, 1:09.63, Subler, Ryan

100 yard breaststroke: 9th, 1:21.34, Detrick, Jack; 10th, 1:23.03, Huelskamp, Mitchell; 12th, 1:25.11, Schultz, Owen; 18th, 1:41.90, Wagner, Jarrod

400 yard freestyle relay: 11th, 4:37.60, Versailles A, Adam Gehret (SR) Owen Schultz (FR) Jarrett Petitjean (FR) Jarrod Wagner (SR)

The team is coached by head swim coach Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on athletics, click on sports schedules and click on swimming.