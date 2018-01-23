Versailles boys basketball team remains No. 8 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – For a second consecutive week, Versailles is ranked eighth in the state in the Associated Press’ boys basketball state rankings.

After being ranked third in the season’s first poll, Versailles has been ranked No. 8 the past two weeks. The Tigers did receive one first-place vote this week after receiving none a week ago. They received four first-place votes in the season’s first poll.

The same seven teams remained ahead of Versailles in this week’s Division III poll – Columbus Ready, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cincinnati Deer Park, Leavittsburg Labrae, Oak Hill and Oregon Stritch.

Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 6 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 13 in Division II, St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division IV, and Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 9 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (15);12-0;177 2. Solon (2);11-0;148 3. Cin. Moeller (1);12-3;116 4. Upper Arlington;11-1;101 5. Tol. St. John’s;10-2;97 6. Springfield;12-0;87 7. Pickerington N.;11-2;85 8. Dublin Coffman;13-1;52 9. Logan;11-1;24 10. Cin. Princeton;11-1;18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 15. Lakewood St. Edward 13.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (13);14-0;158 2. Cin. McNicholas (1);13-1;127 3. Cols. Beechcroft (2);9-1;118 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1);11-0;106 5. Parma Hts. Holy Name;10-1;88 (tie) Poland Seminary (1);13-0;88 7. Cols. Eastmoor;11-2;68 8. Elida;12-1;44 (tie)Proctorville Fairland;11-3;44 10. Mentor Lake Cath.;10-1;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 20. Cols. South 15. Trotwood-Madison 13. Gallipolis Gallia 13.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready (9);12-0;154 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);11-0;142 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3);13-0;137 4. Cin. Deer Park (1);12-0;108 5. Leavittsburg Labrae (2);10-0;93 6. Oak Hill;13-0;89 7. Oregon Stritch (1);14-1;72 8. Versailles (1);13-1;62 9. Galion Northmor;12-0;49 10. Gahanna Cols. Academy;12-0;19

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 18.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (14);14-0;169 2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1);15-0;138 3. Hannibal River;10-0;134 4. McDonald (2);11-1;112 5. St. Henry;11-2;81 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union;8-2;53 7. Tol. Christian;11-3;52 8. Tree of Life 1;0-1;49 9. Spring. Cath. Cent.;12-2;41 (tie) Minster;8-3;41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 23. Richmond Hts. 23.

Versailles’ Carter May goes up for a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Carter-May-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Carter May goes up for a shot during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.