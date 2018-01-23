37 Edison State student-athletes named to OCCAC all-academic team

PIQUA – Thirty-seven student-athletes from Edison State Community College have been named members of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference all-academic team for fall 2017.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA in the specific semester.

Local athletes to earn academic awards included women’s basketball players Lauren Monnin and Clair Schmitmeyer, both of whom are Versailles graduates, and softball players Cyndy Adams and Stephanie Scholl, both of whom are Mississinawa Valley graduates.

“Our student-athletes have traditionally performed well both on and off the court and field but having over one-third of them named to the all-academic team is impressive,” Edison State Athletic Director Nate Cole said. “This achievement speaks volumes about our student-athletes, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Members of the women’s volleyball team earning honors included three from Jackson Center, Miranda Hickey (3.76 GPA), Erin Metz (3.8 GPA) and Vanessa Winner (3.8 GPA).

Earning honors from the men’s basketball team are Zachary Haeseker of Germantown (3.6), Zach Ledbetter of Vandalia (3.8 GPA), Caleb Maggard of Marion, Indiana (3.3 GPA), Hayden Russell of Carey (3.5 GPA) and Nick Thompson of Tipp City (3.5 GPA).

Eight of the women’s basketball team earned honors, including Jessie Crowell of Covington (3.8 GPA), Holly Frey of Fort Loramie (3.7 GPA), Lauren Monnin of Versailles (3.35 GPA), Marin Reis of Centerville (3.63 GPA), Clair Schmitmeyer of Versailles (3.46 GPA), Shania Taylor of St. Marys (3.76 GPA), Kayla Tullis of Urbana (3.6 GPA) and Rosie Westerbeck of Minster (3.56 GPA).

Gustavo Bonilla of Puerto Rico (3.74 GPA), Jacob Clements of Loveland (3.81 GPA), Andrew Collins of Huber Heights (4.0 GPA), Cameron Davis of Cincinnati (3.5 GPA), Cooper Denney of Kettering (3.5 GPA), Evan Ford of Tipp City (3.46 GPA), Jackson Hobbs of Sidney (3.75 GPA), Tanner Keyes of Louisville, Kentucky (3.4 GPA), Dustin Parsons of Cincinnati (3.47 GPA), Ryan Profitt of Fairborn (3.37 GPA), Dylan Welch of Vandalia (3.76 GPA) and Jacob Whisman of Centerville (3.8 GPA) represent the baseball team in academic excellence.

The softball team was represented in academic excellence by Cyndy Adams of Union City (3.6 GPA), Brooke Borgerding of St. Henry (3.5 GPA), Rayna Brownless of Piqua (3.5 GPA), Holly Frey of Fort Loramie (3.7 GPA), Emma Miller of Wapakoneta (3.7 GPA), Alexis Ontrop of St. Henry (3.6 GPA), Kaytlyn Riffell of Sidney (3.6 GPA), Alexis Romine of Enon (3.4 GPA), Stephanie Scholl of Union City (4.0 GPA), and Hailey Wallace of Indian Lake (3.5 GPA).

Edison State Community College is one of nine participating members of the OCCAC. The college also competes in Region XII as a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in men’s baseball and women’s softball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.