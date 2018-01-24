Applications available for Light Foundation’s youth wild turkey hunt

DARKE COUNTY – Spring turkey hunts are always a challenge, and there’s nothing like a big Tom gobbling on the run. Youth of Darke County are invited to join the Light Foundation for a hunting experience at Chenoweth Trails.

This year’s essay topic is about peer pressure, decision making and life choices.

Applicants must be Darke County residents between the ages of 12 and 17 on the day of the hunt, must be able to present a valid 2018 Ohio hunting license and turkey tag and must submit a completed application and essay to the Light Foundation by March 14 to be considered a candidate.

Visit the Light Foundation’s website at www.mattlight72.com for more information about the youth wild turkey hunt and to print off an application.

The Light Foundation will welcome 16 Darke County youth for a week of building friendships, eating good food, experiencing the joy of the hunt and sharing stories of the one that didn’t get away.

The 2017 hunt included many success stories including four girls who were selected to participate in the hunt, and all four girls bagged a turkey.

Ivee Brubaker was with guide Dwight (Buford) Edwards on that Saturday morning and bagged her first ever turkey. She has been hunting the Light Foundation turkey hunt since she was in sixth grade and is now a senior at Bradford Schools. She has seen turkeys before and shot at them but was never successful until last year.

Jenna Godown from Arcanum and Allison Whiting from Arcanum were hunting together with one and only female guide, Arika Sanders, on that Saturday morning and shot their birds at the same time.

Three girls bringing birds back to camp on Saturday put a lot of pressure on Hope Shaff from Greenville to tag a bird on that Sunday. That Sunday morning came and it was almost noon, time was ticking and then Shaff was able to bag a turkey with Sanders.