Tour de Donut announces changes for 2018

TROY – For its 12th anniversary and its second year in Troy, the Tour de Donut is planning an event bigger and better than ever.

The ride will start and end around the square of historic downtown Troy on Aug. 25. Registration for this unique event is now open.

The inaugural event in Troy brought 2,300 riders, the largest participation number to date. This number is expected to increase as the demand of interested cyclists grows. Being Ohio’s largest one-day bicycle event, cyclists travel to the Tour de Donut from 30 states.

New for 2018, the Tour de Donut welcomes Be The Match as its official charity partner. For the runners/walkers out there, Be The Match invites individuals to participate in the Buckeye Donut Dash. This 5K will begin in downtown Troy at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, running simultaneously with the Tour de Donut. Registration is now open and information can be found at www.bethematchfoundation.org/TheBuckeye.

The Buckeye Donut Dash raises funds to help patients in need of a bone marrow transplant. With support in fundraising, individuals help more patients afford transplants, add potential marrow donors to the Be The Match registry and make more life-saving research possible.

The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event in which participants’ ability to eat doughnuts is just as important as their ability to ride their bicycle. During this timed bicycle event, riders visit doughnut stops along the course. For each doughnut the rider will eat (and keeps down), five minutes will be deducted from their ride time.

The Glazer, a special doughnut stop, will return by popular demand. Each doughnut eaten at this stop is worth a 10-minute deduction in ride time. A competition will be held between area doughnut shops during the Troy Strawberry Festival in June to choose the coveted special glazer doughnut.

Event organizers will offer three different distances for cyclists in 2018. New and improved routes are being designed, free of trains, that will offer riders a fun, challenging experience through beautiful, rural Miami County.

The Donut Mini, a 16-mile course, will return with one doughnut stop. The Mini awards its own prizes and allows younger riders and families to take part in the fun due to the shorter distance.

The 32-mile course, the Tour de Donut, will offer two doughnut stops. And, for the experienced cyclist, the Double D Challenge is a 64-mile ride with three doughnut stops.

Prizes will be awarded for these courses in age group classes. Special awards will be given for the most doughnuts eaten, fastest time (without doughnuts) and the coveted golden Tour de Donut championship belt for the best adjusted “donut time.”

A free children’s event will take place at 8 a.m. on North Market Street. All children participating will receive a free T-shirt, finisher medal and all the doughnuts and milk they care to eat courtesy of Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio.

Online registration is open. Cyclists should visit www.thetourdedonut.com and runners/walkers should visit www.bethematchfoundation.org/TheBuckeye to get registered.

If your group is interested in assisting with the ride at a doughnut stop or would like to volunteer with organizers, contact the Head Donut at info@rocketshipsports.com.