Mississinawa Valley to induct Travis Brunk, Richard Yount into Hall of Fame

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley will induct Travis Brunk and honorary member Richard Yount into its Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Brunk and Yount will be inducted to the Mississinawa Valley Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of Saturday’s varsity boys basketball game (approximately 8 p.m.) versus Ansonia.

Brunk, a member of the class of 2004, was a four-year participant in both football and basketball during his tenure at Mississinawa Valley. He excelled in football and was awarded many honors including becoming a member of the 1,000 yard club in 2002. Brunk was named Cross County Conference first team in 2003 and CCC special mention in 2001 and 2002. In 2002 he was named to the Daily Advocate all-county football first team and to the Associated Press all-Southwest District second team. In his four years of basketball he was named CCC first team (2003-04) and conference honorable mention (2002-03).

This year the Hall of Fame elected honorary member Richard Yount for his outstanding support to Mississinawa Valley athletics. Yount is one of the most dedicated custodian to ever work athletic events for Mississinawa Valley. He went out of his way to help the students, athletes, coaches, administration and the fans of MV so they could enjoy all the athletic events in comfort. Yount, who just recently retired, was employed for 29 years at Mississinawa Valley and continues to reside in Union City with his wife, Linda.