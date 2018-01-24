Greenville wrestling team loses to Urbana in OHSAA team dual tournament on tiebreaker

WAPAKONETA – Greenville lost its opener of the Ohio High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling tournament on Wednesday, falling 37-36 to Urbana following a tiebreaker.

The match ended with Greenville and Urbana tied at 36-36, but Urbana, having won seven bouts to Greenville’s six, was awarded a tiebreaking point and the match victory.

“It’s tough, but overall we just didn’t wrestle well,” Greenville coach David Guillozet said

Greenville began the night with a 6-0 lead as sophomore Andrew Stachler won the 106 pound match by forfeit.

Urbana went up 18-6 with three consecutive pins in the first three contested matches of the evening. Sophomore Jayden Sturgell pinned Greenville freshman Drayk Kallenberger in 4:22 in the 113 pound match, sophomore Lucas Chess pinned Greenville sophomore Michael Cline in 3:13 in the 120 pound match, and junior Gavyn Grim pinned Greenville junior Riley Slade in 32 seconds in the 126 pound match.

Greenville then battled its way back into a tie with back-to-back pins in the 132 and 138 pound matches. First junior Dean Hurd pinned Urbana sophomore Daniel Westcott in 3:34 then junior Jacob Mikesell pinned Urbana junior Taylor Stewart in 59 seconds.

“Dean probably wrestled a pretty good match,” Guillozet said. “That kid was pretty decent, and Jacob got a win.”

Urbana regained the lead when junior Ezra Lee beat Greenville junior Joseph Edwards 13-6 in the 145 pound match.

The Hillclimbers increased their lead to 36-18 with senior Damion Williams pinning Greenville junior Jacob Goldsmith in 3:34, freshman Trey Williams pinning Greenville freshman Hadyn Sharp in 1:06 and senior Luis Ramirez beating Greenville sophomore Zane Mancillas 3-2.

After a double forfeit in the 182 pound match, Greenville won the final three matches by forfeit. Sophomore Tytan Grote won at 195 pounds, freshman Colton McCartney won at 220 pounds and sophomore Zachary Foster won at 285 pounds, bringing the score to another tie at 36-36.

However, Greenville was eliminated and Urbana advanced in the tournament because the Hillclimbers had more individual wins.

“We’ve had better performances,” Guillozet said. “We just gave up too many pins. That’s all that’s to it.”

Greenville is out of the OHSAA dual team tournament, but the Green Wave’s season will go on beginning with the Miami Trace Invitational on Saturday.

Greenville's Jacob Mikesell wrestles Urbana's Taylor Stewart during the Ohio High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling tournament on Wednesday at Wapakoneta. Greenville's Dean Hurd wrestles Urbana's Daniel Westcott during the Ohio High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling tournament on Wednesday at Wapakoneta.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

