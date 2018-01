WEST ALEXANDRIA – Tri-Village beat Twin Valley South 51-21 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Andi Bietry led Tri-Village with 12 points in the win while Emma Printz added 11.

Tri-Village improved to 15-3 overall and 8-1 in the CCC with the win. The Patriots will return to action on Feb. 1 when they play host to Arcanum.