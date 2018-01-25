Posted on by

Arcanum girls basketball team defeats Newton


ARCANUM – Arcanum beat Newton 43-25 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Newton led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Arcanum took a 23-21 lead into halftime. The Trojans increased their lead to 32-27 in the third quarter on their way to an 8-point victory.

Gracie Garno and Kayla O’Daniel led Arcanum with 14 points each in the victory.

Tatum McBride led Newton with a game-high 15 points while Anna Wolfe added 10.

Arcanum improved to 10-8 overall and 7-3 in the CCC with the win. The Trojans will travel to Tri-Village on Feb. 1.

