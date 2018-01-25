Franklin Monroe girls basketball team defeats Southeastern

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Southeastern 44-16 on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe led 16-4 in the first quarter and 26-6 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 42-12 in the third quarter on their way to the 28-point victory.

FM’s Corina Conley had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Also for the Jets, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 8 points, Belle Cable scored 7, Audrey Cable scored 6, Chloe Peters scored 6, and Kennedy Morris scored 5.

Franklin Monroe improved to 14-2 with the win. The Jets will travel to Fort Recovery on Tuesday.