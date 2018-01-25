Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley freshman boys basketball team beats Winchester


WINCHESTER, Ind. – Mississinawa Valley’s freshman boys basketball team beat Winchester 38-32 on Thursday.

Winchester led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Mississinawa Valley took a 17-14 lead into halftime. The Blackhawks increased their lead to 29-21 in the third quarter on their way to a 6-point win.

Trey Godfrey led Mississinawa Valley with 14 points in the win. Also for the Blackhawks, Wyatt Feltner scored 8 points, Caiden Beanblossom scored 5, Zach Connor scored 5, Blayne Johnson scored 4, and Levi Ward scored 2.

