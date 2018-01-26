Versailles girls bowling team beats Mississinawa Valley

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls bowling team beat Mississinawa Valley 2,602-2,074 in a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference match on Thursday at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.

Haddi Treon led Versailles with games of 222 and 189. Also for the Tigers, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 203 and 202, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 188 and 181, Morgan Barlage rolled a 164, Jena Mangen rolled a 157, Payton Bulcher rolled a 145, and Lindsey Cheadle rolled a 125.

Payton Reichard led Mississinawa Valley with games of 171 and 210. Also for the Blackhawks, Kali Copeland rolled games of 157 and 148, Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 122 and 145, Audree Weimer rolled games of 142 and 101, Lakiesha Wade rolled a 122, and Airrika Westfall rolled a 93.