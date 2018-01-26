Twin Valley South rallies to beat the Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 62-55 to Twin Valley South in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Mississinawa Valley led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. The Blackhawks led 44-34 at the end of the third quarter, but the Panthers outscored the Hawks 28-11 in the fourth quarter to win by 7.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 27 points in Friday’s game. Also for the Hawks, DJ Howell scored 11 points, Trent Collins scored 4, Alex Scholl scored 4, Matt Slob scored 4, Blake Scholl scored 3, and Will Hall scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the CCC with the loss. The Blackhawks will play host to Ansonia on Saturday.

Twin Valley South beat Mississinawa Valley in the junior varsity game 40-31. Trey Godfrey and Levi Ward led MV with 8 points each, Justin Miller scored 6, Josh Fett scored 4, Mason Hiestand scored 2, Dalton Marker scored 2, and Zach Connor scored 1.

Twin Valley South won the freshman game 33-22. Ward led the Blackhawks with 7 points, Wyatt Feltner scored 6, Caiden Beanblossom scored 4, Connor scored 3, and Godfrey scored 2.