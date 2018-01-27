Tri-Village boys basketball team loses to National Trail

NEW MADISON – National Trail went on a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to break open a close game with Tri-Village and claim a 66-50 Cross County Conference win.

National Trail went up 10-6 at the 2:39 mark of the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from Travis Hunt and Cameron Harrison.

The Patriots bounced back with a steal and finish from Jared Buckley and a triple from Gage Hileman to go on top 11-10.

Buckley scored 7 and Hileman 5 as the Patriots held a 1-point lead, 14-13, at the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots struggled to get shots to fall in the second period as the Blazers opened up a 28-22 lead at the break.

Cameron Harrison led the way for Trail in the second quarter with 7 points.

The Blazers opened up a 40-29 lead by 5:07 in the third frame, but TV answered the call and went on a 10-point run to close within a point, trailing 40-39 with 55 seconds left.

The run was ignited by two triples from Hileman and back-to-back fielders from Buckley and Christian Ricker.

Tri-Village had a chance to take a lead, but a loose ball fell into the hands of Trail, and the Blazers would score the last bucket of the third quarter to lead 42-39.

Derek Eyer landed a soft floater in the lane to bring the PATS to 45-43 at 6:11 in the final stanza, but that was as close they could get as the Blazers took off on a 12-0 run.

The freshman Harrison was lighting it up with 11 points in the final frame including two triples and field goal in the run to put the Blazers on top 57-43.

Trail then spread the floor and Tri-Village was forced to foul to get back in it, but the Blazers went 13-for-15 from the line in the quarter and 18-for-21 for the game to help secure a 66-50 victory.

National Trail was led by Harrison with 21 points, Hunt 16 and Dalton Mason with 13. The Blazers improved to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Tri-Village was led by Buckley with 15 points and Hileman 11 as the Patriots fall to 6-9 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Box score:

Score by quarters

NT … 13 … 15 … 14 … 24 – 66

TV … 14 … 08 … 17 … 11 – 50

Individual scoring

National Trail – Hunt 16, Harrison 2, Short 2, Eyer 5, Woodall 9, Mason 13;

Totals 8-12-18/21 – 66

Tri-Village – Gage Hileman 11, Noah Burns 6, Derek Eyer 4, Trey Frech 3, Jared Buckley 15, Christian Ricker 4; Totals 5-13-9/11 – 50

