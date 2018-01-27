Versailles boys basketball team runs by Minster to 61-41 win

MINSTER – Friday’s showdown between Midwest Athletic Conference leaders turned into a Versailles showcase.

The Tigers took control early and dominated nearly every facet in a 61-41 victory. Versailles improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the MAC while Minster fell to 9-4 and 3-1.

Minster took an early 5-2 lead, but Versailles scored the next 12 points to pull ahead. Carter May capped off the run for the Tigers with a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Minster pulled within 5 points early in the second quarter, but Versailles finished on a 10-4 run to pull out to a 30-19 lead. Cody Frericks scored three baskets in the first three minutes of the second, the last of which cut Versailles’ lead to 20-15 with 5:15 left. The Tigers responded with an 8-0 run, with the last 3 points coming on a free throw and basket in the paint from Noah Richard.

Minster’s Jarod Schulze and Jack Heitbrink scored baskets in the last 70 seconds of the second to cut Versailles’ halftime lead to 11 points.

The Tigers scored the first 7 points of the third quarter to go up 37-19. AJ Ahrens made a basket in the first 20 seconds of the fourth quarter to give Versailles a 51-31 lead, and the advantage stayed around 20 points for the rest of the game.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 24 points while AJ Ahrens added 12. Jarod Schulze led Minster with 14 points while Cody Frericks added 10.

The win is the latest in a hot stretch for Versailles. Since the team’s 48-46 overtime loss to Fort Loramie on Jan. 9, the Tigers have won four consecutive games by margins of 15 or more points.

The Tigers will try to keep their winning streak up on Saturday when they travel to Russia. Minster continues MAC play on Monday when the Wildcats host St. Henry (11-2, 2-1).

Versailles’ Noah Richard shoots with pressure from Minster’s Alex Lehmkuhl during a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday in Minster. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Noah-Richard-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Noah Richard shoots with pressure from Minster’s Alex Lehmkuhl during a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday in Minster. Jason Alig | AIM Media Midwest

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818 or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

Contact Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818 or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.