Ansonia girls basketball team defeats Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY – The Ansonia Lady Tigers raced out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter, and Mississinawa Valley tried to play catchup the rest of the game. Ansonia would go on to win the State Route 47 rivalry 50-32.

Ansonia used a suffocating full court press to open the contest and had Mississinawa on its heels early in Saturday’s game.

The Tiger jumped out to an 8-0 lead with Trinity Henderson converting on three layups off the press.

Riley Price finally got the Hawks on the board with a bucket, but the Tigers clamped down again, going on another 8-point run with Bailey Stammen scoring 4 points. Ansonia led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Ansonia dropped the press in the second quarter and played a half-court game. The Tigers scored 9 points in the second quarter to take a 25-10 lead at the break.

Mississinawa got a couple of 3-balls from Bailey Johnson and Taylor Stachler in the second frame.

Stachler would continue her scoring ways in the third period for Mississinawa with 6, points and the Hawks enjoyed their best scoring quarter.

Ansonia, though, heated up as well, scoring 18 after the break and connecting on three treys with Kassy Wentworth hitting two for 6 points and Katie Werts had one along with a fielder for 5 points.

Ansonia held a 43-21 lead going into the final stanza.

The Hawks won the fourth quarter 11-8 as Olivia Murphy and Kya Lavy both scored 4 points each and Price hit one from long range.

The Tigers’ lead over the first three quarters was insurmountable as they went on to claim a 50-32 Cross County Conference win.

Ansonia was led by Henderson with 14 points, Werts had 11, Wentworth 8 and Stammen 7. The Tigers improved to 5-13 overall and 3-6 in the CCC and travel to Miami East Wednesday.

Mississinawa was led by Price and Stachler with 9 points each and Murphy added 7. The Blackhawks are still looking for that first win of the year and have a tough task when Miami East, who is undefeated in the conference at 9-0, comes to town on Tuesday.

Box score:

Score by quarters

AN … 16 … 09 … 18 … 07 – 50

MV … 02 … 08 … 11 … 11 – 32

Individual scoring

Ansonia – Bailey Stammen 7, Trinity Henderson 14, Kassy Wentworth 8, Katie Werts 11, Heidi Runkel 2, Aleesha Gates 1, Kierra Reichert 2, Mariah Troutwine 5;

Totals 4-15-8/19 – 50

Mississinawa – Bailey Johnson 3, Riley Price 9, Olivia Murphy 7, Kya Lavy 4, Taylor Stachler 9; Totals 3-9-1/9 – 32

