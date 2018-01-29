Greenville wrestling team places 5th at Miami Trace McDonalds Invitational

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – The Greenville wrestling team placed fifth out of 17 teams during the Miami Trace McDonalds Invitational on Saturday.

Warren won the team championship with 222.5 points, Logan Elm finished second with 205.5, Miami Trace finished third with 192, Brookville was fourth with 162, and Greenville finished fifth with 159.

Madison finished sixth with 125, Zane Trace finished seventh with 111.5, Chillicothe finished eighth with 98, Wyoming was ninth with 79, Taylor finished 10th with 62, Adena finished 11th with 59, Aiken finished 12th with 58, Franklin Heights was 13th with 53.5, Madison Plains finished 14th with 25, Unioto finished 15th with 21, Centennial finished 16th with 20, and Deer Park finished 17th with 12.

Greenville’s top performance came from Drayk Kallenberger, who won the championship in the 113 pound division. He pinned Franklin Heights’ Willis Samson in 42 seconds, pinned Brookville’s James Balcom in 35 seconds, pinned Warren’s Cole Coleman in 52 seconds, and beat Madison’s Garret Tilton 11-6.

Andrew Stachler finished as the runner-up in the 106 pound division. He pinned Logan Elm’s Cole Renier in 1:20, pinned Madison Plains’ Ken Shafer in 1:57, was pinned by Warren’s Peyten Kellar in 4:49, pinned Aiken’s Jarman Hargrove in five minutes and was pinned by Kellar in 1:05.

Austin Lacey finished third in the 120 pound division. He pinned Brookville’s Brennon Moore in 1:04, pinned Wyoming’s Tyler Dryer in 48 seconds, pinned Miami Trace’s Shane Seymour in 3:04, lost 4-3 to Miami Trace’s Storm Duffy and won a 13-2 major decision over Logan Elm’s Dylan Hartranft.

Joseph Edwards finished third in the 145 pound division. He pinned Unioto’s Chad Uhrig in 2:57, pinned Brookville’s Giani Carey in 4:13, pinned Centennial’s Kyle Hicks in 1:15, was pinned in 26 seconds by Wyoming’s Yima Nyamor and beat Carey 4-3.

Dean Hurd finished third in the 132 pound division. He pinned Taylor’s Robby Martini in 5:54, pinned Miami Trace’s Wes Gandee in 1:41, was pinned by Logan Elm’s Isaac Bennett in 3:08, lost 7-5 to Zane Trace’s Alex Brown and beat Brookville’s Devon Myers 3-1.

Jacob Goldsmith finished fourth in the 152 pound division. He won a forfeit over Centennial’s Maurice Lemons, beat Madison’s Brendan Oligee 5-3, lost a 17-0 technical fall to Warren’s Liam Kellar and lost 9-2 to Franklin Heights’ Dane Fenice.

Riley Slade finished fifth in the 126 pound division. He was pinned by Deer Park’s Ian Goodpaster in 1:49, pinned Aiken’s Tyrell McClain in 1:14, was pinned by Brookville’s Ashton Macri, beat Deer Park’s Gabe Wilson 1-0 and beat Adena’s Garrett Simmons 6-1.

Colton McCartney finished sixth in the 220 pound division. He was pinned by Miami Trace’s Dalton Bartley in 2:44, lost 9-6 to Brookville’s Matt Hamm, beat Brookville’s Chase Davis 3-0 and was pinned by Logan Elms’ Collin Roar.

In the 138 pound division Eriq Cline was pinned by Miami Trace’s Alex Smith in 28 seconds, was pinned by Warren’s Tristan Duffey in 54 seconds and pinned Warren’s Alex Wallace in 1:21.

In the 195 pound division Tytan Grote pinned Aiken’s Jawonya Johnson in 1:32, pinned Logan Elm’s Christian Reichelderfer in 51 seconds, was pinned by Zane Trace’s Austin Carroll in 4:15 and was pinned by Chillicothe’s Collin Lindsey in 56 seconds.

In the 285 pound division Zachary Foster pinned Centennial’s Lamont Rankin in 58 seconds, was pinned by Madison Plains’ Byron Hamilton in 21 seconds, was pinned by Brookville’s Jon Mitchell in 51 seconds and lost 5-0 to Aiken’s Donte Ballinger.

For complete results from the Miami Trace McDonalds Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/wr/wrevent.php?peventID=368&table=C.

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

