Versailles bowling teams win WOHSBC matches at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater

COLDWATER – Versailles’ boys and girls bowling teams won West Ohio High School Bowling Conference matches on Saturday at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

The Versailles boys beat New Bremen 2,748-2,681. Luke Shellhaas led the Tigers with games of 210 and 192, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 157 and 236, Sam Bensman rolled games of 159 and 201, Bretten Cheadle rolled games of 179 and 148, and Seth Rinderle rolled a 159.

The Mississinawa Valley boys lost 2,823-2,205 to St. Henry. Zac Longfellow led the Blackhawks with games of 199 and 211, Mason Hardwick rolled games of 173 and 129, Colton Hardwick rolled games of 136 and 138, Dylan Siert rolled games of 135 and 132, and Zach Hopkins rolled games of 118 and 122.

The Ansonia boys lost 2,756-2,070 to Marion Local.

The Versailles boys improved to 7-6 with their win, Mississinawa Valley’s boys fell to 3-8, and Ansonia’s boys fell to 0-10.

The Versailles girls beat Russia 2,530-2,151. Haddi Treon led the Tigers with games of 164 and 220, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 163 and 181, Morgan Heitkamp rolled games of 156 and 187, Lindsey Cheadle rolled games of 145 and 169, and Jena Mangen rolled a 164.

The Mississinawa Valley girls lost 2,229-1,964 to New Bremen. Payton Reichard led the Blackhawks with games of 177 and 214, Bailey Emrick rolled games of 109 and 147, Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 122 and 113, Lakiesha Wade rolled games of 104 and 123, and Audree Weimer rolled games of 105 and 121.

The Ansonia girls lost 1,967-1,395 to Fort Recovery. Lexi Shinn led the Tigers with games of 115 and 190, Sarah Rhoades rolled games of 116 and 138, A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 133 and 104, and Megan Troutwine rolled games of 61 and 89.

Versailles’ girls improved to 11-1 with their win, Mississinawa Valley’s girls fell to 1-7, and Ansonia’s girls fell to 0-8.

The Versailles girls will take on St. Marys at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys.

At 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City the Ansonia girls will take on Russia, the Mississinawa Valley girls will face Coldwater, and the Versailles girls will take on Fort Loramie.

At 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes the Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley boys will face each other while the Versailles boys take on Fort Recovery.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit the conference’s website at http://wohsbc.com/.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Versailles-logo-WEB-19.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.