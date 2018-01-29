Versailles boys swim team wins Coldwater Cavalier Invitational

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Versailles boys swim team won the Coldwater Cavalier Invitational, which is the unofficial Midwest Athletic Conference meet, on Saturday at Jay County High School in Portland, Indiana.

Versailles’ boys scored 151.5 points in the meet to win the championship. Minster finished second with 117.5 points, New Bremen finished third with 89.5, Marion Local finished fourth with 61, Coldwater finished fifth with 37, and Fort Recovery finished sixth with 2.5.

Versailles finished fourth in the girls team standings. Fort Recovery won the girls championship with 139 points, New Bremen finished second with 112, and Minster finished third with 107, Versailles finished fourth with 62, Coldwater finished fifth with 53, Marion Local finished sixth with 20, and St. Henry finished seventh with 14.

Versailles’ quartet of Ryan Subler, Jack Detrick, Cole Condon and Clint Morgan won the boys 200 yard medley relay in 1:49.04.

Cole Condon won the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.26, Clint Morgan finished second in 23.56, Ryan Subler finished fifth in 25.01, Nathanial Nelson finished eighth in 26.14, Jarrod Wagner finished 14th in 27.71, Jarrett Petitjean finished 16th in 28.62, Owen Schultz finished 18th in 29.14, Ethan Davis finished 21st in 30.28, and Jonathan Nelson finished 22nd in 31.38.

Cole Condon won the boys 100 yard freestyle in 49.30, Clint Morgan finished second in 52.46, Nathanial Nelson finished sixth in 57.74, Adam Gehret finished 12th in 1:03.04, Jarrod Wagner finished 15th in 1:04.66, Jarrett Petitjean finished 16th in 1:05.09, and Jonathan Nelson finished 22nd in 1:13.36.

Stuart Baltes won the boys 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:16.11, and Ryan Subler finished second in 6:18.81.

The squad of Clint Morgan, Stuart Baltes, Jack Detrick and Cole Condon won the boys 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:34.72.

The team of Ryan Subler, Nathanial Nelson, Pete Barga and Mitchell Huelskamp finished second in the boys 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:00.93.

Pete Barga finished third in the boys 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:42.47.

Jack Detrick finished third in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.28, Pete Barga finished fourth in 1:11.48, and Ethan Davis finished seventh in 1:39.17.

Stuart Baltes finished third in the boys 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:11.67.

Jack Detrick finished third in the boys 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.41, Mitchell Huelskamp finished fifth in 1:19.59, and Owen Schultz finished seventh in 1:22.14.

The team of Courtney Batten, Lauren Menke, Bethany Jones and Tori Ahrens finished fourth in the girls 200 yard medley relay in 2:09.40.

Adam Gehret finished fourth in the boys 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:24.29, and Mitchell Huelskamp finished fifth in 2:24.48.

The team of Sara Cavin, Alexis Jay, Payton Berger and Deanna Day finished fourth in the girls 400 yard freestyle in a time of 4:27.23.

Deanna Day finished fifth in the girls 500 yard freestyle in 6:36.45, and Courtney Batten finished eighth in 6:57.58.

The squad of Sara Cavin, Payton Berger, Bethany Jones and Tori Ahrens finished fifth in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.83.

Lauren Menke finished fifth in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:19.52, Payton Berger finished seventh in 1:21.92, Hannah Bey finished 10th in 1:24.17, and Taylor Cordonnier finished 12th in 1:27.23.

Alexis Jay finished sixth in the girls 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:43.78, Lucy Prakel finished eighth in 2:50.89, and Grace Francis finished 10th in 2:53.35.

Tori Ahrens finished sixth in the girls 50 yard freestyle with a time of 27.63, Sara Cavin finished ninth in 28.78, Payton Berger finished 12th in 29.55, Deanna Day finished 13th in 29.60, Bethany Jones finished 14th in 29.67, Lauren Monnin finished 22nd in 30.82, Kaia Kruckeberg finished 24th in 31.28, Chloe Francis finished 28th in 32.02, Katelyn Rush finished 29th in 32.17, Shelby Smith finished 36th in 34.54, Taylor Cordonnier finished 37th in 35.09, and Melissa Gigandet finished 45th in 38.25.

Alexis Jay finished sixth in the girls 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:16.25, Lucy Prakel finished eighth in 1:17.89, and Kasidy Dross finished 11th in 1:26.52.

Tori Ahrens finished sixth in the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.00, Sara Cavin finished seventh in 1:03.13, Morgan Frederick finished 11th in 1:09.59, Hannah Bey finished 13th in 1:10.62, Lauren Monnin finished 16th in 1:12.13, Chloe Francis finished 19th in 1:13.67, Claire Keiser finished 24th in 1:17.33, Shelby Smith finished 27th in 1:21.42, and Melissa Gigandet finished 29th in 1:24.18.

Courtney Batten finished sixth in the girls 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:16.94, Grace Francis finished seventh in 1:19.89, Claire Keiser finished 13th in 1:28.95, and Kasidy Dross finished 18th in 1:44.35.

Lauren Menke finished seventh in the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:30.52, Morgan Frederick finished ninth in 2:34.38, Kaia Kruckeberg finished 10th in 2:43.21, and Katelyn Rush finished 12th in 2:49.79.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/mac-results.pdf

