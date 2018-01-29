Arcanum’s Isabella Gable sets records at Waynesville Orange & Black Invitational swim meet

DAYTON – Arcanum’s Isabella Gable set multiple meet records during the Waynesville Orange & Black Invitational on Saturday at the Dayton Raider Aquatic Center.

Arcanum’s Isabella Gable won the girls 200 yard individual medley in a meet record time of 2:10.22, breaking the previous record of 2:11.34 that had stood since 2004. Arcanum’s Madelyn Wogomon finished 10th in 3:00.63.

Arcanum’s Isabella Gable won the girls 100 yard freestyle in a meet record time of 54.00, breaking the previous record of 56.16 that had stood since 2003. Arcanum’s Madelyn Wogomon finished 24th in 1:14.75.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished third in the boys 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:13.78, and Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished fifth in 1:15.05.

Arcanum’s team of Elora Sudduth, Madelyn Wogomon, Allie Barry and Isabella Gable finished seventh in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:56.98.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished seventh in the boys 200 yard individual medley in 2:28.50.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young finished seventh in the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25.53, and Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished 12th in 26.82.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young finished ninth in the boys 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:19.09.

Arcanum’s quartet of Isabelle Gable, Allie Barry, Elora Sudduth and Madelyn Wogomon finished 10th in the girls 200 yard medley relay in 2:21.23.

Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished 10th in the girls 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:37.57.

Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished 12th in the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:36.39.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished 13th in the boys 100 yard freestyle in a time of 58.13, and Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished 15th in 1:00.62.

Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished 20th in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:41.94.

Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished 24th in the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:32.56, and Arcanum’s Araya Musselman finished 34th in 1:58.46.

Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished 24th in the girls 50 yard freestyle in 31.91, Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished 54th in 35.79, and Arcanum’s Araya Musselman finished 82nd in 44.98.

Arcanum finished sixth out of 10 teams in the girls standings. Arcanum finished seventh out of 11 teams while Ansonia finished 11th in the boys standings. Perrysburg won both the boys and girls portions of the meet.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/results.pdf http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Ansonia-Arcanum-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.