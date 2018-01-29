Greenville boys finish 4th at GWOC’s American League swim meet

TROTWOOD – Greenville’s swimmers competed in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American League swim meet on Saturday at Trotwood-Madison.

The Green Wave boys finished fourth out of 11 teams in the boys standings, and the Lady Wave finished seventh out of 10 teams in the girls standings.

Maggie Bankson finished second in the girls 500 yard freestyle in a time of 5:59.21.

Maggie Bankson finished third in the girls 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.27.

Pablo Badell finished third in the boys 100 yard breaststroke in 1:10.03, Josh Schrock finished 19th in 1:27.94, Tyler Strait finished 21st in 1:29.19, and Zac Davis finished 22nd in 1:32.76.

The quartet of Pablo Badell, Jacob Subler, Carlos Badell and Seth Conway finished fifth in the boys 400 yard freestyle relay in 3:57.15.

Pablo Badell finished sixth in the boys 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:20.43, and Enric Sanchez finished 13th in 3:09.99.

Seth Conway finished sixth in the boys 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:01.56, and Enric Sanchez finished 14th in 1:24.65.

The quartet of Isabel Elliott, Cassey Bolyard, Kelsie Ruble and Maggie Bankson finished sixth in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in a time of 2:02.57.

The team of Cassey Bolyard, Isabel Elliott, Maggie Bankson and Kelsie Ruble finished seventh in the girls 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:16.82.

The squad of Carlos Badell, Pablo Badell, Seth Conway and Jacob Subler finished eighth in the boys 200 yard medley relay in a time of 1:58.84.

Seth Conway finished eighth in the boys 100 yard freestyle with a time of 55.76, Carlos Badell finished 14th in 1:00.81, Seth Unger finished 29th in 1:11.14, and Ethan Preece finished 32nd in 1:19.97.

Jacob Subler finished eighth in the boys 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:07.83, Carlos Badell finished 10th in 1:09.19, Josh Galloway finished 15th in 1:17.37, and Aaron Suter finished 18th in 1:19.61.

Isabel Elliott finished eighth in the girls 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:27.48, Hope Schaaf finished 17th in 1:37.05, and Asia Sykes finished 26th in 1:59.55.

Cassey Bolyard finished ninth in the girls 100 yard butterfly in 1:21.81.

Zac Davis finished 10th in the boys 200 yard freestyle in a time of 2:24.14, Kole Maples finished 14th in 2:35.95, Tyler Strait finished 18th in 2:44.05, and Josh Schrock finished 24th in 3:12.39.

Cassey Bolyard finished 11th in the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:37.96.

Isabel Elliott finished 11th in the girls 50 yard freestyle with a time of 28.38, Kelsie Ruble finished 14th in 30.32, Hope Schaaf finished 25th in 35.40, and Asia Sykes finished 32nd in 40.49.

The team of Josh Galloway, Josh Schrock, Zac Davis and Seth Unger finished 11th in the boys 200 yard freestyle relay in 2:00.09.

Jacob Subler finished 12th in the boys 50 yard freestyle in a time of 26.81, Aaron Suter finished 24th in 29.62, Seth Unger finished 26th in 29.68, and Kole Maples finished 27th in 29.78.

Kelsie Ruble finished 15th in the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:11.33, and Joy Schaaf finished 27th in 1:26.17.

Joy Schaaf finished 21st in the girls 100 yard backstroke in 1:37.87.

For complete results from the GWOC swim meet, visit http://gwocsports.com.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-5.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.