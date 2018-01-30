Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 7 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press boys basketball state rankings.

Versailles moved up from eighth to seventh in the Division III state rankings, moving ahead of Oregon Stritch. The Tigers remain ranked behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cincinnati Deer Park, Leavittsburg Labrae, Oak Hill and Columbus Ready.

Versailles has been ranked in all four AP polls this season, ranging from third to eighth in Division III. Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division I, and St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 15-0 167 2. Solon (2) 13-0 145 3. Upper Arlington 14-1 114 4. Cin. Moeller (1) 13-3 108 5. Springfield 14-1 78 6. Tol. St. John’s 12-3 69 (tie) Pickerington N. 14-2 69 8. Logan 14-1 63 9. Sylvania Southview 15-1 41 10. Cin. Princeton 12-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (13) 16-0 159 2. Cin. McNicholas 15-1 126 3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 13-1 115 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 13-0 107 5. Poland Seminary (1) 14-0 95 6. Elida 15-1 69 7. Mentor Lake Cath. 12-2 49 8. Cols. Eastmoor 14-2 44 9. Proctorville Fairland 13-3 42 10. Parma Hts. Holy Name 11-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 15-0 154 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-0 138 3. Cin. Deer Park 13-0 115 4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 12-0 111 5. Oak Hill (1) 14-0 78 6. Cols. Ready 14-1 65 7. Versailles 15-1 63 8. Oregon Stritch (1) 15-1 59 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14-0 48 10. Cols. Wellington 11-4 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12) 16-0 156 2. Hannibal River 13-0 134 3. McDonald (2) 13-1 113 4. Ft. Loramie (1) 16-1 104 5. St. Henry 13-2 94 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 13-3 53 7. Tol. Christian 12-3 45 8. Pettisville (1) 15-1 38 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 28 10.Bristol 13-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.

Versailles’ Michael Stammen dribbles the ball up the court during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Michael-Stammen-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Michael Stammen dribbles the ball up the court during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Sidney on Jan. 14 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

