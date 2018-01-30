Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 7 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press boys basketball state rankings.
Versailles moved up from eighth to seventh in the Division III state rankings, moving ahead of Oregon Stritch. The Tigers remain ranked behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cincinnati Deer Park, Leavittsburg Labrae, Oak Hill and Columbus Ready.
Versailles has been ranked in all four AP polls this season, ranging from third to eighth in Division III. Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.
A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division I, and St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division IV.
Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)
|15-0
|167
|2. Solon (2)
|13-0
|145
|3. Upper Arlington
|14-1
|114
|4. Cin. Moeller (1)
|13-3
|108
|5. Springfield
|14-1
|78
|6. Tol. St. John’s
|12-3
|69
|(tie) Pickerington N.
|14-2
|69
|8. Logan
|14-1
|63
|9. Sylvania Southview
|15-1
|41
|10. Cin. Princeton
|12-3
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (13)
|16-0
|159
|2. Cin. McNicholas
|15-1
|126
|3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|13-1
|115
|4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|13-0
|107
|5. Poland Seminary (1)
|14-0
|95
|6. Elida
|15-1
|69
|7. Mentor Lake Cath.
|12-2
|49
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|14-2
|44
|9. Proctorville Fairland
|13-3
|42
|10. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|11-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10)
|15-0
|154
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|15-0
|138
|3. Cin. Deer Park
|13-0
|115
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2)
|12-0
|111
|5. Oak Hill (1)
|14-0
|78
|6. Cols. Ready
|14-1
|65
|7. Versailles
|15-1
|63
|8. Oregon Stritch (1)
|15-1
|59
|9. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|14-0
|48
|10. Cols. Wellington
|11-4
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12)
|16-0
|156
|2. Hannibal River
|13-0
|134
|3. McDonald (2)
|13-1
|113
|4. Ft. Loramie (1)
|16-1
|104
|5. St. Henry
|13-2
|94
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|13-3
|53
|7. Tol. Christian
|12-3
|45
|8. Pettisville (1)
|15-1
|38
|9. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|11-3
|28
|10.Bristol
|13-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.