Bradford junior high girls basketball teams win at Twin Valley South


WEST ALEXANDRIA – Bradford’s junior high girls basketball teams won games on Monday at Twin Valley South.

The Bradford seventh grade girls won 26-15. Remi Harleman led the Railroaders with 12 points, Isabella Hamilton scored 6, Belle Burgett scored 4, Sarah Beckstedt scored 2, and Courtney Riffel scored 2.

Bradford’s eighth graders won 34-15. Rylee Canan and Austy Miller led Bradford with 10 points each, Ally Wackler scored 6, Karissa Weldy scored 4, Alexis Barhorst scored 2, and Abby Fike scored 2.

