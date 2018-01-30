Versailles maintains No. 1 ranking in AP girls basketball state poll

COLUMBUS – The Versailles girls basketball team remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Division III state rankings for a second consecutive week.

Versailles remained atop the Division III state rankings this week and earned a season-best seven first-place votes, which is up from four last week.

The Versailles girls have been ranked in all four state polls this season, ranging from first to second in Division III.

Tri-Village’s girls were ranked in the first two polls of the season but are unranked for a second consecutive week.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Tippecanoe from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 8 in Division II, Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division IV, and Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Newark (17) 17-0 187 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 17-1 151 3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 18-1 143 4. Dublin Coffman 17-1 128 5. Canton McKinley 16-1 108 6. Solon 15-2 93 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-3 53 8. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-2 42 9. Stow-Munroe Falls 15-2 35 10. Wadsworth 16-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 15-0 176 2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 14-2 144 3. Germantown Valley View 17-1 127 4. Bellevue 16-1 116 5. Zanesville Maysville (1) 13-1 89 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 16-2 85 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 16-2 59 8. Trotwood-Madison 13-2 56 9. Tol. Rogers 13-3 41 10. McArthur Vinton County 15-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Warren Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (7) 17-1 160 2. Cols. Africentric (9) 16-1 158 3. Cin. Summit Country Day 14-0 98 4. Kirtland 18-0 84 5. Doylestown Chippewa 17-0 74 (tie) Waynesville (1) 17-0 74 7. Archbold 14-1 64 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-1 60 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 44 10. Minford 18-0 26 (tie) Proctorville Fairland 16-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. N. Lima S. Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Waterford (9) 13-1 162 2. Ottoville (4) 16-1 145 3. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (3) 15-0 114 4. Fairfield Christian 15-2 105 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 96 6. Minster 14-3 90 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-0 86 8. Ft. Recovery 12-2 61 9. Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 27 10. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.

Versailles’ Danielle Winner sinks a jump shot during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball against Minster on Thursday in Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Danielle-Winner-WEB-1.jpg Versailles’ Danielle Winner sinks a jump shot during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball against Minster on Thursday in Versailles. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.