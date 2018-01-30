Versailles maintains No. 1 ranking in AP girls basketball state poll

COLUMBUS – The Versailles girls basketball team remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Division III state rankings for a second consecutive week.
Versailles remained atop the Division III state rankings this week and earned a season-best seven first-place votes, which is up from four last week.
The Versailles girls have been ranked in all four state polls this season, ranging from first to second in Division III.
Tri-Village’s girls were ranked in the first two polls of the season but are unranked for a second consecutive week.
A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Tippecanoe from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 8 in Division II, Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division IV, and Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV.
Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Newark (17)
|17-0
|187
|2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)
|17-1
|151
|3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|18-1
|143
|4. Dublin Coffman
|17-1
|128
|5. Canton McKinley
|16-1
|108
|6. Solon
|15-2
|93
|7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|14-3
|53
|8. Dresden Tri-Valley
|13-2
|42
|9. Stow-Munroe Falls
|15-2
|35
|10. Wadsworth
|16-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Beloit W. Branch (14)
|15-0
|176
|2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
|14-2
|144
|3. Germantown Valley View
|17-1
|127
|4. Bellevue
|16-1
|116
|5. Zanesville Maysville (1)
|13-1
|89
|6. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|16-2
|85
|7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
|16-2
|59
|8. Trotwood-Madison
|13-2
|56
|9. Tol. Rogers
|13-3
|41
|10. McArthur Vinton County
|15-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Warren Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Versailles (7)
|17-1
|160
|2. Cols. Africentric (9)
|16-1
|158
|3. Cin. Summit Country Day
|14-0
|98
|4. Kirtland
|18-0
|84
|5. Doylestown Chippewa
|17-0
|74
|(tie) Waynesville (1)
|17-0
|74
|7. Archbold
|14-1
|64
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|15-1
|60
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-2
|44
|10. Minford
|18-0
|26
|(tie) Proctorville Fairland
|16-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. N. Lima S. Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Waterford (9)
|13-1
|162
|2. Ottoville (4)
|16-1
|145
|3. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (3)
|15-0
|114
|4. Fairfield Christian
|15-2
|105
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|15-1
|96
|6. Minster
|14-3
|90
|7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|17-0
|86
|8. Ft. Recovery
|12-2
|61
|9. Cornerstone Christian (2)
|13-4
|27
|10. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
|13-3
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.