Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beats state-ranked Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Fort Recovery, who is ranked eighth in the state by the Associated Press, 38-33 on Tuesday.

Franklin Monroe trailed 12-5 at the end of the first quarter before reducing its deficit to 19-16 in the second quarter. Fort Recovery led 26-22 through three quarters, but FM outscored its state-ranked opponent 16-7 in the fourth quarter to win by 5 points, 38-33.

Belle Cable and Kennedy Morris led Franklin Monroe with 10 points each. Corina Conley scored 8 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Audrey Cable scored 8 points while Chloe Brumbaugh added 2.

Grace Thien led Fort Recovery with 9 points, Kiah Wendel scored 8, Val Muhlenkamp scored 6, Olivia Patch scored 6, and Carley Stone scored 2.

Franklin Monroe improved to 15-2 with the win. The Jets will travel to Mississinawa Valley on Thursday.