Versailles girls basketball team defeats West Liberty-Salem

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls basketball team beat West Liberty-Salem 43-25 on Tuesday.

Versailles led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime. Versailles increased its lead to 31-20 in the third quarter on its way to the 18-point victory.

Danielle Winner led Versailles with a game-high 15 points. Also for the Tigers, Elizabeth Ording scored 9 points, Kami McEldowney scored 8, Caitlin McEldowney scored 6, Danielle Kunk scored 3, and Lindsey Winner scored 2.

Kelsey Day led West Liberty-Salem with 10 points, Gabby Hollar scored 9 points, Taylor Lauck scored 3, Alex Burton scored 2, and Grace Estes scored 1.

Versailles improved to 18-1 with the win. The Tigers will travel to New Knoxville on Thursday.