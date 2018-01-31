Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY – The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team lost 61-52 at Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.

Lehman led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. The Cavaliers broke the game open in the third quarter, going up 42-34, on their way to the 9-point victory.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 22 points in the loss. Also for the Blackhawks, Blake Scholl scored 11 points, Alex Scholl scored 8, Josh Fett scored 7, and Matt Slob scored 4.

Mississinawa Valley dropped to 8-7-1 with the loss. The Blackhawks will travel to Tri-County North on Friday.

Mississinawa Valley’s junior varsity boys basketball team beat Lehman 26-24. Mason Hiestand led MV with 6 points, Fett scored 5, Dalton Marker scored 5, Trey Godfrey scored 4, Blayne Johnson scored 2, Levi Ward scored 2, Zach Connor scored 1, and Justin Miller scored 1.