Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses to Miami East

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 68-22 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Miami East led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 34-15 at halftime. The Vikings increased their lead to 54-16 in the third quarter on their way to the 68-22 win.

Taylor Collins and Bailey Johnson led MV with 6 points each in the loss.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-17 overall and 0-10 in the Cross County Conference with the loss. The Blackhawks will play host to Franklin Monroe in a varsity-only contest beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.