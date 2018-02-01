Second National Bank supports Stebbins Field expansion in Greenville

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Girls Softball Association with the support of Second National Bank is planning a major expansion project.

The project includes installing two new ball diamonds and upgrading the current four-field facility including Lady Wave Stadium at its Stebbins Field location on State Route 49 North in Greenville.

GGSA thanked Second National Bank for its longtime support of the community based organization and Stebbins Field.

The additional diamond space will allow GGSA to expand upon its already busy league and tournament schedule by adding additional teams to its league and tournament rosters and also would open up the possibility of bringing other special softball events to the Greenville community.

Stebbins Field plays host to its traditional GGSA slow pitch and fast pitch summer softball leagues as well as recreational league and all-star tournaments, travel/select fast pitch tournaments, the GGSA Fall Fast Pitch League and the Greenville Junior High Lady Wave seventh and eighth grade softball teams who play a full Greater Western Ohio Conference home schedule at the facility every spring.

Lady Wave Stadium is home of the Greenville High School Lady Wave softball team and for a second consecutive year has been chosen by the Ohio High School State Athletic Association to be a district and regional host site for the OHSAA Division IV softball tournament this spring.

The Greenville Girls Softball Association is a community based 501(C)(3) non-profit organization. Anyone who would like to contribute to this project or to the organization may contact any GGSA officer or trustee.

For more about the organization, contact information, league sign-up information and the upcoming season, go to www.ggsaonline.com or find the GGSA on Facebook by searching Greenville Girls Softball Association.