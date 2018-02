ST. MARYS – The Versailles girls bowling team lost 2,709-2,623 to St. Marys on Tuesday at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys.

Morgan Heitkamp led Versailles with games of 252 and 241. Also for the Tigers, Lindsey Cheadle rolled games of 152 and 182, Haddi Treon rolled games of 156 and 156, Makenzie Berning rolled games of 163 and 146, and Morgan Barlage rolled games of 144 and 142.

Versailles fell to 11-2 on the season with the loss.