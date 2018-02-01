Franklin Monroe girls basketball team defeats Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY – Franklin Monroe beat Mississinawa Valley 72-11 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-8 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 60-11 in the third quarter on their way to the 72-11 win.

Belle Cable led Franklin Monroe with a game-high 24 points. Also for the Jets, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 11 points, Corina Conley scored 10, Kennedy Morris scored 8, Chloe McGlinch scored 6, Stella Shellabarger scored 6, Katie Ressler scored 3, Chloe Peters scored 2, and Tara Goubeaux scored 2.

Leah Scholl led Mississinawa Valley with 5 points. Also for the Blackhawks, Sidnie Hunt scored 4 points, and Riley Price scored 2.

Franklin Monroe improved to 17-2 overall and 10-2 in the CCC with Thursday’s win. The Jets will play host to Houston on Saturday.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-18 overall and 0-11 in the conference. The Hawks will play host to Fort Recovery on Saturday.