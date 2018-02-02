Versailles girls basketball team defeats New Knoxville, clinches share of MAC championship

NEW KNOXVILLE – The Versailles girls basketball team secured at least a share of the Midwest Athletic Conference championship by defeating New Knoxville 48-32 on Thursday.

Versailles led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 35-21 in the third quarter on their way to the 16-point win.

Danielle Winner led Versailles with 11 points. Also for the Tigers, Caitlin McEldowney scored 8, Hailey McEldowney scored 7, Ellen Peters scored 7, Kelsey Custenborder scored 5, Elizabeth Ording scored 4, Mallory Marshal scored 2, Kami McEldowney scored 2, and Lindsey Winner scored 2.

Versailles improved to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in the MAC with the win. The Tigers will play host to St. Henry on Thursday with a game chance to win the conference championship outright.