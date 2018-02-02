Versailles boys basketball team defeats New Knoxville

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat New Knoxville 64-35 in a Midwest Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Versailles took a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and led 30-10 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 52-29 in the third quarter on their way to the 29-point victory.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 32 points. Also for the Tigers, Carter May scored 7 points, Michael Stammen scored 6, Kyle Jones scored 5, Keaton McEldowney scored 5, AJ Ahrens scored 4, Evan Hiestand scored 3, and Ryan Martin scored 2.

Nathan Tinnerman led New Knoxville with 16 points. Also for the Rangers, Jack Bartholomew scored 5 points, Ben Lammers scored 5, Jared Osborne scored 4, Sammy Anspach scored 2, Dalton Meeks scored 2, and Andrew Poppe scored 1.

Versailles improved to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the MAC with the win. The Tigers will play host to Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday.