Greenville boys win home swim meet

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys swim team beat Ansonia, Arcanum, Tri-Village and Coldwater in its regular season finale on Friday at the YMCA of Darke County in Greenville.

The Greenville boys won the home meet with 114 points. Arcanum finished second with 32 points, Tri-Village finished third with 14, Coldwater finished fourth with 13, and Ansonia finished fifth with 12.

Coldwater won the girls portion of the meet with 101 points, Arcanum finished second with 60, Greenville finished third with 55, and Tri-Village finished fourth with 24.

Arcanum’s quartet of Isabella Gable, Allie Barry, Elora Sudduth and Madelyn Wogomon finished second in the girls 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:25.55. Greenville’s Joy Schaaf, Hope Schaaf, Maggie Bankson and Isabel Elliott finished third in 2:28.55.

Greenville’s team of Jacob Subler, Pablo Badell, Seth Conway and Carlos Badell won the boys 200 yard medley relay in a time of 2:00.28. Greenville’s Josh Galloway, Tyler Strait, Kale Conway and Enric Sanchez finished second in 2:14.86.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 200 yard freestyle in 2:11.98, and Tri-Village’s Grace Wendel finished third in 2:15.12.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris won the boys 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.04, Greenville’s Seth Conway finished second in 2:03.32, Greenville’s Carlos Badell finished third in 2:15.38, and Greenville’s Zac Davis finished fourth in 2:27.83.

Tri-Village’s Edie Morris won the girls 200 yard individual medley in 2:24.57, Tri-Village’s Lucie Morris finished second in 2:28.47, Greenville’s Hope Schaaf finished fourth in 3:19.78, and Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished fifth in 3:23.18.

Tri-Village’s Aubrey Morris won the boys 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:15.17, Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished second in 2:27.20, Greenville’s Kale Conway finished third in 2:57.29, and Greenville’s Ethan Preece finished fourth in 4:03.02.

Greenville’s Isabel Elliott finished second in the girls 50 yard freestyle in 28.87, Arcanum’s Madelyn Wogomon finished third in 31.60, and Greenville’s Joy Schaaf finished fifth in 39.14.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young won the boys 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.98, Greenville’s Jacob Subler finished third in 26.68, Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished fourth in 26.79, Greenville’s Pablo Badell finished fifth in 27.03, Greenville’s Enric Sanchez finished sixth in 29.16, and Greenville’s Tyler Strait finished eighth in 31.95.

Greenville’s Maggie Bankson won the girls 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:11.89, and Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished fourth in 1:34.74.

Greenville’s Seth Conway won the boys 100 yard butterfly in 1:00.73, Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished second in 1:05.05, and Greenville’s Josh Galloway finished third in 1:21.20.

Arcanum’s Isabella Gable won the girls 100 yard freestyle in 54.91, Greenville’s Isabel Elliott finished third in 1:07.34, Arcanum’s Madelyn Wogomon finished fifth in 1:17.17, Arcanum’s Brittany Stump finished sixth in 1:22.16, and Greenville’s Asia Sykes finished seventh in 1:32.59.

Arcanum’s Stephen Young won the boys 100 yard freestyle with a time of 55.49, Greenville’s Zac Davis finished third in 1:06.84, Greenville’s Kale Conway finished fourth in 1:07.67, and Greenville’s Aaron Suter finished fifth in 1:10.56.

Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished fourth in the girls 500 yard freestyle in 8:00.69.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler won the boys 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:49.24.

Greenville’s team of Isabel Elliott, Asia Sykes, Hope Schaaf and Maggie Bankson finished second in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in a time of 2:17.74.

Greenville’s quartet of Aaron Sutter, Kale Conway, Josh Galloway and Enric Sanchez won the boys 200 yard freestyle relay in 1:56.61.

Arcanum’s Isabella Gable won the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.36, Greenville’s Joy Schaaf finished fourth in 1:39.60, and Greenville’s Asia Sykes finished fifth in 1:41.86.

Greenville’s Carlos Badell won the boys 100 yard backstroke in a time of 1:07.24, Greenville’s Jacob Subler finished second in 1:08.42, Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished third in 1:17.23, Greenville’s Josh Galloway finished fourth in 1:18.29, and Greenville’s Ethan Preece finished fifth in 1:40.61.

Greenville’s Maggie Bankson won the girls 100 yard breaststroke in a time of 1:24.10, Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished second in 1:32.25, Greenville’s Hope Schaaf finished fourth in 1:34.00, and Arcanum’s Allie Barry finished fifth in 1:40.41.

Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry and Greenville’s Pablo Badell tied for the win in the boys 100 yard breaststroke as they both finished in 1:11.04. Greenville’s Tyler Strait finished third in 1:28.60, and Greenville’s Enric Sanchez finished fourth in 1:31.89.

Arcanum’s quartet of Elora Sudduth, Brittany Stump, Madelyn Wogomon and Isabella Gable won the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:52.69.

Greenville’s squad of Pablo Badell, Carlos Badell, Jacob Subler and Seth Conway won the boys 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:15.09.

Greenville’s Tyler Strait swims in the boys 100 yard breaststroke during a meet on Friday at the YMCA of Darke County in Greenville. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Tyler-Strait-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Tyler Strait swims in the boys 100 yard breaststroke during a meet on Friday at the YMCA of Darke County in Greenville. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

Green Wave beat Ansonia, Arcanum, Coldwater and Tri-Village

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.