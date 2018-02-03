Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – Mississinawa Valley lost 66-59 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game at Tri-County North on Friday.

After trailing 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, Mississinawa Valley reduced its deficit to 30-29 in the second quarter. Tri-County North, however, went up 46-42 at the end of the third quarter on its way to a 7-point win.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 22 points in Friday’s loss. Also for the Blackhawks, Blake Scholl scored 10 points, DJ Howell scored 7, Alex Scholl scored 5, Josh Fett scored 4, Matt Slob scored 4, Cody Dirksen scored 3, Trent Collins scored 2, and Max Dirmeyer scored 2.

MV fell to 8-8-1 overall and 5-4 in the CCC with Friday’s loss. The Blackhawks will play host to Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Mississinawa Valley’s freshman junior varsity basketball team lost 32-31 to Tri-County North.

Trey Godfrey led Mississinawa with 9 points, Levi Ward scored 7, Caiden Beanblossom scored 6, Wyatt Feltner scored 6, Zach Connor scored 2, and Payton Threewits scored 1.