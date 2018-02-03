Ansonia girls basketball team loses at Parkway

ROCKFORD – The Ansonia girls basketball team lost 76-61 at Parkway on Saturday.

Parkway led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter and 41-31 at halftime. The Panthers increased their lead to 58-42 in the third quarter on their way to the 15-point victory.

Trinity Henderson led Ansonia with 20 points in the loss. Also for the Tigers, Bailey Stammen scored 9 points, Kassy Wentworth scored 8, Katie Werts scored 7, Mariah Troutwine scored 5, Aleesha Gates scored 4, Kierra Reichert scored 3, Makayla Stover scored 3, and Millie Widener scored 2.

Haley Hawk led Parkway with a game-high 21 points. Also for the Panthers, Sydney Crouch scored 20 points, Bailey Bates scored 16, Claire Eichler scored 9, Sophia Miller scored 4, Rachel Barrett scored 2, Leah Harshman scored 2, and Shaelyn Thomas scored 2.

Ansonia fell to 5-16 with Saturday’s loss. The Tigers will conclude the regular season on Thursday at Arcanum.