Strong start leads Franklin Monroe girls basketball team past Houston

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe raced out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter, and it would prove to be the difference in the game as the Jets went on to defeat Houston 45-37 in non-conference action.

The Jets looked like a seasoned team in the opening frame on Saturday, moving the basketball and making the Houston 3-2 zone defense shift, and then they showed patience waiting for an opening and then attacking it.

Corina Conley and Kennedy Morris both scored 4 points each getting to the rim, Belle Cable hit a triple, and Tara Goubeaux and Audrey Cable both had 2 points each to give FM a 15-5 lead.

Franklin Monroe got 7 points from Belle Cable in the second quarter and 5 from Conley as the Jets outscored Houston 12-11 in the second quarter to take a 27-16 lead at the break.

“We came out on a run in that first quarter, got a lead and then let off the gas defensively,” Franklin Monroe girls basketball coach Abbey Moore said. “It was kind of disappointing.”

The team that showed poise, patience and maturity disappeared in the third quarter as FM struggled offensively with just two field goals one from Conley and one from Chloe Peters.

Houston won the quarter with 11 points to narrow the gap to 35-27 heading into the final stanza.

Up to this point Houston was getting a solid game from their 6-foot post player Jess Monnier, who had 16 of 27 points, and she wasn’t finished.

Monnier scored all 10 of Houston points in the fourth quarter and 26 for the game to lead all scorers as Franklin Monroe had no answer in slowing her down.

“We didn’t get the job done today stopping their post player inside … but you have to give her (Jess Monnier) credit; she had a good game,” Moore said. “We aren’t a big team so we have to adjust defensively, and we didn’t do that. It was a letdown today.”

Franklin Monroe was never really about to put away the Wildcats, who closed to 43-37 with 1:37 to go, but a couple of free throws by Peters finished the scoring giving the Jets a 45-37 win.

After coming off an impressive win over Fort Recovery, FM came out with intensity and looked strong early then sort of lost that edge the remainder of the game.

“We’re going to have to fix that real quick with another game on Monday,” Moore said.

The Jets were led by Conley with 13 points, Belle Cable 10 and Morris had 8 as they improved to an impressive 18-2 overall record that will make many take notice going into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV Brookville draw for the postseason tournament.

“I’m proud of these kids for what they’ve been able to do so far this year, and hopefully we will get rewarded for that tomorrow. Moving forward it will be whatever it will be. We still have to come out and play our basketball to get it done,” Moore concluded.

Box scores:

Score by quarters

HOU … 05 … 11 … 11 … 10 – 37

FM ….. 15 … 12 … 08 … 10 – 45

Individual scoring

Houston – Ely 4, S. Monnier 2, Jefferies 2, Riesenbeck 1, J. Monnier 26, Garber 2;

Totals 1-13-8/13 – 37

Franklin Monroe – Belle Cable 10, Corina Conley 13, Kennedy Morris 8, Chloe Peters 6, Tara Goubeaux 2, Audrey Cable 6; Totals 2-13-6/13 – 45

