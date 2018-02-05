Noah Walker sets record in Greenville boys basketball team’s loss at West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON – Greenville’s Noah Walker made a school record eight 3-pointers in the Green Wave’s 72-67 loss to West Carrollton on Saturday.

Greenville led 25-22 at the end of the first quarter and 41-40 at halftime. The Wave led 60-55 entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 17-7 in the final period.

Walker led Greenville with 25 points, which included making 8-of-12 3-pointers. Marcus Wood had a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists. Will Coomer scored 15 points, Tyler Beyke scored 6, Kyle Mills scored 6, Ethan Emrick scored 2, and Ethan Saylor scored 2.

Greenville fell to 1-16 overall and 0-12 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with the loss. The Green Wave will play host to Tippecanoe on Friday.