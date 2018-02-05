Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses to Fort Recovery


UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team lost 53-23 to Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Fort Recovery led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 26-9 at halftime. The Midwest Athletic Conference squad increased its lead to 39-14 in the third quarter on its way to a 30-point victory.

Sidnie Hunt led Mississinawa Valley with 6 points on Saturday. Also for the Blackhawks, Olivia Murphy and Riley Price scored 5 points each.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-19 overall with Saturday’s loss. The Hawks will travel to Houston tonight.

