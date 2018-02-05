Mississinawa Valley boys, Versailles girls win bowling matches

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley boys bowling team and Versailles girls bowling team won West Ohio High School Bowling Conference matches on Saturday at Woodcrest Lanes in Union City.

The Mississinawa Valley boys beat Ansonia 2,414-1,874. Mason Hardwick led MV with games of 185 and 187, Zac Longfellow rolled games of 181 and 171, Matt Slyder rolled games of 122 and 171, Colton Hardwick rolled games of 118 and 170, and Lucas Newbauer rolled games of 129 and 140. Johnnie Bozarth led Ansonia with games of 180 and 153, Jedd Rismiller rolled games of 168 and 93, Tyler Dishman rolled games of 132 and 129, Dalton Drees rolled games of 113 and 124, Tyler Sink rolled a 100, and Jacob Longenecker rolled a 96.

Versailles’ boys lost 2,558-2,491 to Fort Loramie. Luke Shellhaas led the Tigers with games of 223 and 162, Brandon Bradley rolled games of 193 and 170, Sam Bensman rolled games of 157 and 205, Tyler Gehret rolled games of 159 and 139, Drew Cotner rolled a 167, and Bretten Cheadle rolled a 143.

The Mississinawa Valley boys improved to 4-8 with their win while Versailles’ boys fell to 7-7 and Ansonia’s boys fell to 0-11.

The Versailles girls beat Fort Loramie 2,498-1,924. Morgan Heitkamp led the Tigers with games of 166 and 217, Haddi Treon rolled games of 146 and 211, Lindsey Cheadle rolled games of 177 and 157, Morgan Barlage rolled games of 146 and 181, and Makenzie Berning rolled a 139.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls lost 2,301-2,068 to Coldwater. Kali Copeland led the Blackhawks with games of 152 and 158, Airrika Westfall rolled games of 136 and 156, Elizibeth Mangas rolled games of 148 and 141, Payton Reichard rolled a 161, Bailey Emrick rolled a 148, and Audree Weimer rolled a 97.

Ansonia’s girls lost 2,108-1,498 to Russia. Sarah Rhoades led the Tigers with games of 134 and 92, Lexi Shinn rolled games of 112 and 105, Rebecca Thornhill rolled games of 77 and 133, A’Tyah Knowles rolled games of 92 and 111, and Megan Troutwine rolled games of 91 and 90.

The Versailles girls improved to 12-2 with their win while Mississinawa Valley’s girls fell to 1-8 and Ansonia’s girls fell to 0-9.

The WOHSBC teams will conclude the regular season on Saturday at Westgate Lanes in Lima. At 9:45 a.m. the Mississinawa Valley girls will take on Parkway and the Versailles girls will take on St. Marys. At 1 p.m. Mississinawa Valley’s boys will face Lima Senior and Versailles’ boys will face Lima Central Catholic.

For more information about the WOHSBC, visit the conference’s website at http://wohsbc.com/.

