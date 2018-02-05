Greenville graduate Harmony Kolling named Ohio Athletic Conference field athlete of the week

WESTERVILLE – Greenville graduate Harmony Kolling was one of two Otterbein University student-athletes who received Ohio Athletic Conference weekly honors Monday afternoon following an impressive weekend of competition.

Senior Kiersten Taylor claimed player of the week accolades in women’s basketball while fellow senior Harmony Kolling was named field athlete of the week in women’s track and field.

Kolling, a pole vaulter from Greenville, helped the Cardinals to victory at Ohio Northern’s Joe Banks Invitational on Saturday as the team edged the Polar Bears 155-143.5 to claim first-place.

Kolling posted yet another solid outing in the field with a mark of 12 feet 4.75 inches (3.78 meters) to secure second place in the event behind ONU’s Madison Reed (12 feet 8.75 inches, 3.88 meters). The height reached by Kolling is good enough to rank third nationally alone at the moment behind Reed.

Taylor, a forward from Cambridge (Cambridge), helped boost the Cards’ winning streak to six-straight this past week, pacing the game in scoring in both outings with wins over John Carroll (83-65) and Baldwin Wallace (52-48).

Taylor posted 21 points on an efficient 9-of-11 mark from the field with three rebounds at JCU before following up with 15 points and eight boards against BW. Otterbein, now 13-8 on the year, is 9-5 in OAC play and is currently in sole possession of third-place in the league standings.

Both team’s return to action this week with women’s hoops facing Wilmington at home on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., while track and field hosts the All-Ohio Invitational on Saturday.