Tri-Village, Versailles girls basketball teams earn No. 1 seeds in OHSAA tournament

DARKE COUNTY – Tri-Village and Versailles earned No. 1 seeds in their sectionals to highlight the draws for Darke County’s girls basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament.

Versailles (19-1) earned the top seed in the Division III Covington sectional. The Tigers will begin tournament play against 19th seeded Dixie (2-19) at noon on Feb. 17 in Covington.

Arcanum (11-9) earned the ninth seed in the Division III Covington sectional. The Trojans will start postseason play against sixth seeded Anna (14-6) at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Covington.

Tri-Village (16-3) earned the top seed in the Division IV Brookville sectional. The Patriots will play 12th seeded Jefferson (3-16) at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in Brookville in the opening round of the tournament.

Franklin Monroe (18-2) earned the second seed in the Division IV Brookville sectional. The Jets will play 10th seeded Catholic Central (5-12) in the first round of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in Brookville.

Bradford (7-12) earned the sixth seed in the Division IV Brookville sectional. The Railroaders, who have a first-round bye, will play the winner of Franklin Monroe and Catholic Central at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Brookville.

The Greenville girls (11-9) earned the sixth seed in the Division II Tecumseh sectional. The Lady Wave will begin tournament play against seventh seeded Stivers (11-7) at noon Feb. 17 at Tecumseh.

Ansonia (5-16) earned the 11th seed in the Division IV Sidney sectional. The Tigers will play top seeded Fort Loramie (15-4) at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 in Sidney to begin tournament play.

Mississinawa Valley (0-19) earned the 12th seed in the Division IV Sidney sectional. The Blackhawks, who have a first-round bye, will play the winner of second seeded Russia (15-5) and 10th seeded Fairlawn (3-16) at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in Sidney.

To see the complete tournament draws, visit http://swdab.org or http://ohsaa.org/.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney has her eye on the basket during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Minster on Jan. 25 in Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Kami-McEldowney-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Kami McEldowney has her eye on the basket during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Minster on Jan. 25 in Versailles. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Tri-Village’s Emma Printz puts up a shot during a Cross County Conference girls basketball game against Arcanum on Thursday in New Madison. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Emma-Printz-WEB.jpg Tri-Village’s Emma Printz puts up a shot during a Cross County Conference girls basketball game against Arcanum on Thursday in New Madison. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

