Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 5 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up two spots in the Associated Press boys basketball state rankings to come in at No. 5 in the Division III state poll.

This was the second consecutive week that Versailles moved up in the state rankings, rising from eighth to seventh last week. The Tigers have been ranked in all five polls this season, ranging from third to eighth.

Versailles remained ranked behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cincinnati Deer Park and Leavittsburg Labrae. The Tigers moved ahead of Oak Hill and Columbus Ready this week.

Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team ranked in the AP poll this season.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Wayne from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division I, Springfield from the GWOC is ranked No. 8 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 10 in Division II, and St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14);18-0;174 2. Solon (3);15-0;153 3. Cin. Moeller (1);15-3;123 4. Upper Arlington;17-1;120 5. Pickerington N.;16-2;94 6. Tol. St. John’s;14-3;87 7. Sylvania Southview;16-1;72 8. Springfield;15-3;45 9. Cin. Princeton;14-3;39 (tie) Logan;15-2;39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 16.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (14);18-0;168 2. Cols. Beechcroft (2);16-1;139 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1);16-0;123 4. Poland Seminary (1);16-0;113 5. Cols. Eastmoor;16-3;84 6. Proctorville Fairland;16-3;67 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name;13-2;46 8. Cin. McNicholas;16-3;45 9. Elida;15-2;31 10. Trotwood-Madison;16-3;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Thornville Sheridan 24. Mentor Lake Cath. 18. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Akr. SVSM 14.

DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11);17-0;157 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4);17-0;153 3. Cin. Deer Park (1);17-0;134 4. Leavittsburg Labrae (1);15-0;117 5. Versailles (1);18-1;89 6. Oregon Stritch;16-1;74 7. Oak Hill;16-1;72 8. Cols. Ready;14-1;63 9. Cols. Wellington;13-4;37 10. Gahanna Cols. Academy;15-1;29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Africentric 15. N. Lima S. Range 14. Archbold 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14);19-0;162 2. Ft. Loramie (1);18-1;140 3. McDonald (1);15-1;133 4. Hannibal River;15-1;89 5. St. Henry;15-3;76 6. Bristol;14-2;68 7. Pettisville;16-2;58 8. Spring. Cath. Cent.;14-3;47 9. Hicksville;15-2;25 10. Berlin Hiland;14-5;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (2) 21. Tol. Christian 18. Richmond Hts. 16. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

Versailles’ Justin Ahrens drives to the hoop as Evan Berning of Fort Loramie defends during a boys basketball game on Jan. 9 in Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/02/web1_Justin-Ahrens-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Justin Ahrens drives to the hoop as Evan Berning of Fort Loramie defends during a boys basketball game on Jan. 9 in Versailles. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

