Franklin Monroe, Tri-Village enter AP girls basketball state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles maintained its No. 1 ranking while Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village both entered the Associated Press girls basketball state rankings this week.

This is the third consecutive week that Versailles has been ranked No. 1 in the Division III state rankings. The Tigers earned a season-best 10 first-place votes, which is up from seven last week.

Versailles has been ranked in all five polls this season, ranging from first to second in Division III.

After two weeks out of the state rankings, Tri-Village reentered the Division IV state poll in a tie for 10th place this week along with Cornerstone Christian. The Patriots are ranked behind Waterford, Ottoville, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Fairfield Christian, Minster, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, Fort Recovery, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Steubenville Catholic Central.

Tri-Village has been ranked in three of this season’s five polls. The Patriots were ranked seventh in the first poll of the season and 14th in the second poll of the year.

For the first time this season, Franklin Monroe entered the state rankings. The Jets are ranked 12th in Division IV.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Beavercreek from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 13 in Division I, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division II, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Minster from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division IV, and Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 7 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Newark (16) 19-0 171 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 19-1 158 3. Canton McKinley 17-1 121 4. Dublin Coffman 19-1 108 5. Solon 17-2 104 6. Pickerington Cent. 17-2 80 7. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 62 8. Wadsworth 17-2 55 9. Mason 17-3 30 10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 15-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (16) 18-0 178 2. Germantown Valley View 19-1 129 3. Bellevue 18-1 119 4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 14-2 114 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18-2 102 6. Trotwood-Madison 16-2 82 7. Tol. Rogers 15-3 57 8. Zanesville Maysville 17-2 48 9. McArthur Vinton County 17-1 44 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 17-3 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (10) 19-1 162 2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 17-0 126 3. Kirtland (1) 20-0 112 4. Cols. Africentric (4) 18-2 97 5. Doylestown Chippewa 18-0 83 6. Archbold (1) 17-1 75 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 60 8. Waynesville 18-1 44 9. Minford 20-0 41 10. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Waterford (11) 18-1 161 2. Ottoville (5) 18-1 150 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21-0 119 4. Fairfield Christian 16-2 102 5. Minster 15-3 98 6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 17-1 89 7. Ft. Recovery 14-3 57 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-3 44 (tie) Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15-3 44 10. Cornerstone Christian (1) 14-5 21 (tie) New Madison Tri-Village 16-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 19. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 12.

