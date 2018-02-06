Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beats Milton-Union

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Milton-Union 54-27 on Monday.

Franklin Monroe jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and led 28-14 at halftime. The Jets increased their advantage to 46-21 in the third quarter on their way to the 27-point victory.

Corina Conley led Franklin Monroe with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Also for the Jets, Kennedy Morris scored 8 points, Audrey Cable scored 7, Belle Cable scored 6, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 5, and Chloe Peters scored 4.

Kristen Dickison led Milton-Union with 12 points. Also for the Bulldogs, Olivia Brown scored 9 points, Jayla Gentry scored 3, Morgan Nemeth scored 2, and Abby Hissong scored 1.

Franklin Monroe improved to 19-2 with Monday’s win. The Jets will wrap up the regular season on Thursday against Newton.