Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Houston

HOUSTON – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team lost 56-23 on Monday at Houston.

Houston took a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and led 31-8 at halftime. The Wildcats increased their lead to 46-12 in the third quarter on their way to the 56-23 victory.

Bailey Johnson led Mississinawa Valley with 8 points on Monday. Also for the Blackhawks, Riley Price scored 6 points, Sidnie Hunt scored 5, and Olivia Murphy scored 4.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-20 with Monday’s loss. The Hawks will play host to Troy Christian on Saturday.