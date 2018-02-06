Bradford girls basketball team loses at Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY – Bradford’s halftime lead slipped away on Tuesday as the Railroaders lost 59-43 to Lehman Catholic in a girls basketball game.

Bradford led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime. Lehman took a 45-38 lead in the third quarter on its way to a 16-point victory.

Skipp Miller led Bradford with a game-high 22 points on Tuesday. Also for the Railroaders, Emma Canan scored 9 points, Bianca Keener scored 4, Chelsea Gill scored 3, Brooke Fair scored 2, Hannah Fout scored 2, and Ivee Brubaker scored 1.

Rylie Mciver and Alanna O’Leary led Lehman with 15 points each. Also for the Cavaliers, Brogan McIver scored 10 points, Grace Monnin scored 7, Carly Edwards scored 6, Lauren McFarland scored 4, Allison Bornhorst scored 1, and Anna Cianciolo scored 1.

Bradford fell to 7-13 with the loss. The Railroaders will travel to Tri-Village on Thursday.