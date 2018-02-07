Posted on by

Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses to National Trail


UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 61-46 to National Trail in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday.

National Trail led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 35-23 at halftime. The Blazers increased their lead to 49-31 in the third quarter on their way to the 15-point victory.

Ethan Bowman and DJ Howell led Mississinawa Valley with 12 points each. Also for the Blackhawks, Matt Slob scored 8 points, Josh Fett scored 4, Alex Scholl scored 4, Trent Collins scored 2, Will Hall scored 2, and Blake Scholl scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 8-10-1 overall and 5-5 in the CCC with Tuesday’s loss. The Blackhawks will play at Miami East on Friday.

Mississinawa Valley’s junior varsity boys basketball team lost 55-29 to National Trail. Trey Godfrey led MV with 10 points, Justin Miller scored 5, Connor Buffenbarger scored 3, Kyler Guillozet scored 3, Caiden Beanblossom scored 2, Wyatt Feltner scored 2, Mason Hiestand scored 2, and Blayne Johnson scored 2.

