ARCANUM – The Arcanum girls basketball team lost 41-25 to Russia on Tuesday.

Russia led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime. The Raiders increased their lead to 29-22 in the third quarter on their way to the 16-point victory.

Arcanum fell to 11-10 with the loss. The Trojans will conclude the regular season with a home game on Thursday against Ansonia.